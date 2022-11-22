Thousands expected to fly through the Tucson International for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson International Airport officials said more than 76,000 passengers are expected to travel during Thanksgiving week.

Seeing family and friends for Thanksgiving is exciting but it is getting there, that can be stressful.

Travelers at the airport described what their experience was like during this busy travel season.

“Mostly good, airlines on time,” said Ken Meeks, a traveler to Kansas City.

“It has not been busy, but every flight has been full,” said Amy Meeks.

Amy and Ken Meeks alternate years with their families for Thanksgiving.

This year, it will be spent with Amy’s family.

“This Thanksgiving, which is in Kansas City, sounds like it will be from noon to midnight. I’m already dreading it. But they do like to drink so that’s good. There will be plenty of liquor,” said Ken Meeks.

They say getting to Kansas City has been stress-free.

Even at the ticket counter. Traveler Jordy Castillo said he could not believe how empty the airport was.

“No lines! I’m going to get my bag checked. Easy line and then get on my plane and go to Houston,” Castillo said.

One traveler to Cedar rapids, Leo Williams, said he saw clear skies and little turbulence on his flight.

“We have traveled the past couple years and due to COVID it was pretty hectic but today it was pretty relaxed with no problems,” he said.

The busiest travel day is slated for Wednesday, so the airport officials expect it to kick up.

Passengers are asked to arrive early and be patient.

