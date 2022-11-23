Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov....
The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. Lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a “substantial amount" of assets have been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.(Marta Lavandier | AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they’ve managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing from the company’s coffers.

The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

The biggest worry for many of FTX’s customers is they’ll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used customer assets to make bets in Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried was reportedly looking for upwards of $8 billion from new investors to repair the company’s balance sheet.

The $740 million figure is from Nov. 16, and since then additional assets have been steadily been recovered.

The assets recovered by BitGo are now locked in what is known as “cold storage” in South Dakota, which means they’re cryptocurrencies stored on hard drives not connected to the Internet. BitGo provides what is known as “qualified custodian” services under South Dakotan state law. It’s basically the crypto equivalent of financial fiduciary, offering segregated accounts and other security services to lock down digital assets.

The assets recovered include not only Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also a collection of minor cryptocurrencies that vary in popularity, such as the Shiba Inu coin.

California-based BitGo has a history of recovering and securing assets. They were tasked with securing assets after the cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox failed in 2014. The company is also the custodian for the assets held by the government of El Salvador.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were found on East Old...
Bodies of missing Pima County father, son found just miles from where they went missing
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
Pima County inmate walks out of jail in case of mistaken identity
Roman Salazar-Solis is facing two first-degree murder charges for a double fatal shooting at a...
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal double shooting at Tucson park
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
Baby boy, young girl among 3 killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande; 4 others hurt

Latest News

FILE - Police held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update in the investigation of the...
10 days in, no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home
FILE - Michigan State players run through the tunnel to take the field before an NCAA college...
Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee
Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the...
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home
Ukrainian authorities say a 2-day-old baby was killed when an overnight rocket attack on...
Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes