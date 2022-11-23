Autopsy report: Pima county father, son died in a murder suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County father and son were found dead Tuesday, Nov. 22, died in a murder-suicide, according to autopsy reports released Thursday, Dec. 22.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were found near the intersection of Houghton and Old Spanish Trail.

John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive near Synder and Houghton on Friday, Nov. 18. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

According to the documents, John Euber died by suicide and Jeffrey Euber died by homicide. Both deaths were caused by sodium azide toxicity.

The two were last seen near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18. That area is around seven miles from where their bodies were recovered.

According to the autopsy report, their bodies were found in a van parked in a church parking lot. The elder Euber reportedly left a note outlining his intention to harm himself and his son. Small plastic cups with white residue, a bottle of sodium azide and a bottle of orange juice were also found in the van.

On Sunday, the PCSD issued a missing person alert about the two men and said they disappeared while on a drive. Later that day, a Silver Alert was issued. Arizona DPS then said Jeffrey Euber was autistic, functioned at a kindergartener level, and took medicine for seizures.

The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact 911.

The PCSD said there is no outstanding concern for the community.

