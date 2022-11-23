Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Autopsy report: Pima county father, son died in a murder suicide

Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were found on East Old...
Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were found on East Old Spanish Trail.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County father and son were found dead Tuesday, Nov. 22, died in a murder-suicide, according to autopsy reports released Thursday, Dec. 22.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were found near the intersection of Houghton and Old Spanish Trail.

John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive near Synder and Houghton on Friday,...
John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive near Synder and Houghton on Friday, Nov. 18.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

According to the documents, John Euber died by suicide and Jeffrey Euber died by homicide. Both deaths were caused by sodium azide toxicity.

The two were last seen near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18. That area is around seven miles from where their bodies were recovered.

According to the autopsy report, their bodies were found in a van parked in a church parking lot. The elder Euber reportedly left a note outlining his intention to harm himself and his son. Small plastic cups with white residue, a bottle of sodium azide and a bottle of orange juice were also found in the van.

On Sunday, the PCSD issued a missing person alert about the two men and said they disappeared while on a drive. Later that day, a Silver Alert was issued. Arizona DPS then said Jeffrey Euber was autistic, functioned at a kindergartener level, and took medicine for seizures.

The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact 911.

The PCSD said there is no outstanding concern for the community.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bicyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash near Craycroft and Glenn in Tucson.
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Heather Honey, who was a manager with Cyber Ninjas in the Arizona Senate audit of the 2020...
First day of trial regarding Kari Lake’s stolen election claims lacks bombshells
A wreck left at least one car damaged on I-19.
Authorities working crash on I-19
A pursuit that started in Pinal County ended in a crash along I-10 Wednesday morning.
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix

Latest News

Tucson prepares for 1,200 migrants and asylum seekers a day when Title 42 is lifted
Tucson prepares for 1,200 migrants and asylum seekers a day when Title 42 is lifted
University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Kenneth Mayer disputed Kari Lake's...
Expert disputes Lake’s claim that ‘tabulator issues’ cost her election win
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
Kelly Conklin
Pinal County authorities looking for missing 12-year-old
Police said Delsey was arrested on accusations of false reporting and driving under the...
Body-cam shows alleged DUI driver swimming out of Chandler lake after crashing SUV