Baby boy, young girl among 3 killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande; 4 others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Three people, including two small children, are dead after a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a single vehicle and occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186. Details are limited, but DPS confirms there are three fatalities, including a man, a 3-year-old girl, and an infant. A 5-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and an infant were also flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for various injuries, but troopers confirmed that the infant hospitalized had “life-threatening injuries.” A DPS spokesperson tells Arizona’s Family that at least one victim was runover after being thrown out of the vehicle.

Detectives are still actively working on learning what led up to the crash and say they aren’t ruling out “fatigue” as a possible factor.

ADOT says the westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at milepost 186 and traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road. Traffic is expected to reopen around 8:30 a.m. but video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed extensive miles-long backup along the interstate. Drivers are being asked to expect delays and seek an alternate route as the investigation continues.

