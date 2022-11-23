Advertise
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his son.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his son.

According to authorities, Adam Carter, 21, shot and killed his father Ronnie Carter, 64, for blowing his nose.

It was a normal fall morning in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 23, until about 9:30 a.m. when police got a 911 call from Adam Carter reportedly confessing to shooting his dad.

“After shooting the dad, he then called for medical assistance because he felt bad for shooting his dad,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD.

McKneely said the man tried to save his father before the emergency medics arrived.

“Upon arrival, we then offered our assistance and placed him into police custody,” added McKneely.

According to the probable cause report, Adam Carter told police he became enraged over his dad blowing his nose, and through the course of the argument, went to grab the gun from a bedroom and shot him. Records show Adam Carter told police his dad provoked him to fire the gun. 

According to neighbors, Adam Carter and his older sisters had been homeschooled and weren’t even allowed to play with other kids in the neighborhood but were regularly seen walking with their dad.

“And he apparently hadn’t had any form of education for the past five years since his mom passed,” explained McKneely.

Neither Adam Carter nor his dad had any criminal history. Adam Carter is currently being evaluated for any mental illness or disabilities before he has his day in court. His adult sisters now live on their own but police said one sister, who is around his age and still lived at the home, will likely be staying with another sister.

Adam Carter was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

