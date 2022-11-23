Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cardinals fire assistant coach who reportedly groped woman in Mexico, sources say

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler walks on the field before an NFL football...
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler after sources say he reportedly groped a woman while the team was in Mexico City earlier this week.

The Cardinals haven’t confirmed Kugler’s dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team’s website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.

Sources told ESPN that after the alleged groping incident Sunday night, Mexican authorities were notified, who then contacted the Cardinals. Kingsbury said Kugler was sent home on Monday morning before the game. The coach didn’t elaborate on the reason.

The 56-year-old Kugler had been on Kingsbury’s staff since 2019 and was the head coach at UTEP from 2013 to 2017. He was popular among the players and Kingsbury routinely praised his work.

The Cardinals are 4-7 this season and injuries on the offensive line have been one of the team’s many issues. Four of the five starters missed Monday night’s game because of various ailments.

Kugler is the second member of the Cardinals’ coaching staff to face discipline this season. Running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave after he was charged with two counts of domestic battery. ESPN reports Saxon was given one year of probation and resigned from the Cardinals in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were found on East Old...
Bodies of missing Pima County father, son found just miles from where they went missing
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
Roman Salazar-Solis is facing two first-degree murder charges for a double fatal shooting at a...
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal double shooting at Tucson park
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
Pima County inmate walks out of jail in case of mistaken identity

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, right, runs with the ball as San Francisco 49ers...
Arizona Cardinals blown out 38-10 in loss to San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City
Mexico City skyline as seen early night, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Inspired by the Cards’ Trip, consider a trip to Mexico City!
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) hands off to running back James Conner (6) during...
Battle of Backups: McCoy leads Arizona Cardinals to 27-17 win over Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) runs against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton...
Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals 31-21