Deputies working wreck involving train

(WAFB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene of a collision involving a train on Nogales Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Authorities said Nogales Highway will be closed between Calle San Angelo and Lumber Street.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes if they are in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

