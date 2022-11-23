FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly cooler and breezy for Thanksgiving Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A nearby storm system will cool us off a few degrees Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday, but we will stay dry and mostly sunny for the holiday. Wind returns Thursday and Friday as a result. Highs warm back into the mid 70s for the weekend ahead of our next big storm system Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. High near 70°.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

