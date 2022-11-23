FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly cooler and breezy for Thanksgiving Day
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A nearby storm system will cool us off a few degrees Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday, but we will stay dry and mostly sunny for the holiday. Wind returns Thursday and Friday as a result. Highs warm back into the mid 70s for the weekend ahead of our next big storm system Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. High near 70°.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.
