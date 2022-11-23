LGBTQ+ community holds candlelight vigil in Tucson, mourning lives lost in Colorado Springs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lady Haha Comedy held a Candlelight Vigil at Bumsteds Restaurant & Bar Tuesday, Nov. 22 to mourn the lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Dozens in attendance said they’re overwhelmed by emotion. They say they wanted a safe place to reflect on the Colorado Springs shooting, as well as any recent and past shootings within the LGBTQ+ community.

The event started at 9:30 PM with speeches inside the establishment, then the candle lighting happened in the parking lot.

Many said something needs to be done to make sure something doesn’t happen like this again. Following the shootings the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce spoke about possible solutions on Monday, November 21.

Everyone agrees people need to choose love instead of hate moving forward.

