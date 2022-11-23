Advertise
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

