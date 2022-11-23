Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

