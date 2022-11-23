Man previously deported 5 times sentenced for 2020 murder in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s brother in 2020 in Phoenix. Last week, Juan De Dios Cazares-Lopez, 38, was sentenced to 28.5 years in prison at the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of stalking.

In May of 2020, Cazares-Lopez and the victim’s sister broke off their relationship. Court documents show that Lopez stalked his ex-girlfriend’s brother, later identified as 49-year-old Martin Lopez, and threatened to kill the woman and her family members.

On May 24, 2020, Cazares-Lopez drove by his ex-girlfriend’s home several times. Court documents say Martin left the house and started walking toward the street as Cazares-Lopez passed by the house again. That was when witnesses told investigators that they heard gunshots and saw Martin lying on the ground while the car sped away. Martin told his nephew at the scene, “Your aunt’s crazy boyfriend shot me.” He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Cazares-Lopez was soon located and arrested. At the time of the arrest, police said Cazares-Lopez was a Mexican citizen who was in the U.S. illegally after previously being deported five times.

“The family that this man left behind will forever mourn this loss and holding the person responsible for his death accountable is a step that I hope will help comfort them in the days, months, and years ahead,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

