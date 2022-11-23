Oro Valley police officer on motorcycle invovled in crash on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police officer was involved in an accident on Oracle Road Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Oro Valley Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive.

The OVPD has not been able to confirm if the officer, who was on a motorcycle, was injured.

Officers were in the area of the crash doing High Visibility Enforcements. You can learn more about the HiVE deployments HERE.

