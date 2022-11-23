PCSD: Inmate walked out of Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate reportedly escaped from the Pima County jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies confirmed Khalid Omar Raaman, 48, walked out of the jail after corrections officers got him confused with an inmate who looked similar.

Corrections officers called the names of inmates to be released after court, and Rahman reportedly stood up and walked out.

Rahman had been arrested on three misdemeanor charges.

This is the second time an inmate has escaped from the jail within a month.

Anyone who sees Rahman is asked to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

