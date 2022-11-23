Advertise
Portions of 12th Avenue closed following serious crash near Valencia

At least one person suffered serious injuries in a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson.
At least one person suffered serious injuries in a crash near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Portions of 12th Avenue in Tucson are closed due to a single-vehicle crash.

The Tucson Police Department said the northbound lanes of 12th, from Valencia to Santa Paula, will be closed for “an extended period of time.:

The TPD said the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and that other drivers should avoid the area.

