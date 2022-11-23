Portions of 12th Avenue closed following serious crash near Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Portions of 12th Avenue in Tucson are closed due to a single-vehicle crash.

The Tucson Police Department said the northbound lanes of 12th, from Valencia to Santa Paula, will be closed for “an extended period of time.:

The TPD said the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and that other drivers should avoid the area.

