Portions of 12th Avenue closed following serious crash near Valencia
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Portions of 12th Avenue in Tucson are closed due to a single-vehicle crash.
The Tucson Police Department said the northbound lanes of 12th, from Valencia to Santa Paula, will be closed for “an extended period of time.:
The TPD said the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and that other drivers should avoid the area.
