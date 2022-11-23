Tucson police: Man broke 78-year-old woman’s arm during robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for a man who seriously injured a 78-year-old woman while he was robbing her on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

According to officers, the robbery took place at the Walmart located at 9260 South Houghton. The suspect reportedly threw the woman to the ground, breaking her arm, before stealing her purse.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

