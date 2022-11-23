UPDATE: Missing Pima County father, son found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County father and son who went missing last week have been found dead, authorities announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 67-year-old John Euber and 34-year-old Jeffrey Euber were found dead near the 10000 block of East Old Spanish Trail.

John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive near Synder and Houghton on Friday, Nov. 18. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Earlier that day, deputies confirmed their red 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan was found near the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Old Spanish Trail. Shortly afterward, the Silver Alert that had been issued for them was canceled.

The father and son had last been seen alive near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18. The vehicle was found about 7 miles south of where they went missing.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

