Authorities respond to motorcycle crash at River, La Cholla

Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash at River and La Cholla on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash at River and La Cholla on Thursday, Nov. 24.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash at River and La Cholla on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Northwest Fire District are on the scene.

There is no information about how serious the accident is or if any roads are closed. Still, drivers should avoid the area if possible.

