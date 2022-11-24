Here are the grocery stores that are open in Arizona on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Need to do some last-minute holiday shopping?

Arizona’s Family has you covered! While this is not an exhaustive list, here are a few of the grocery stores open on Thanksgiving:

Fry’s Food & Drug (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Bashas’ (6 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Safeway (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Albertsons (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Whole Foods (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Food City (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

AJ’s Fine Foods (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Sprouts (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Trader Joe’s. Target and Walmart are closed.

If you need some Turkey Day help! pic.twitter.com/GELBCdd65b — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) November 23, 2022

