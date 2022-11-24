Advertise
Here are the grocery stores that are open in Arizona on Thanksgiving

While Target, Walmart and Trader Joe’s are closed, a number do have limited hours for the holiday.
According to the American Farm Bureau Association, a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will cost 20% more than last year.(WIFR)
By Whitney Clark
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Need to do some last-minute holiday shopping?

Arizona’s Family has you covered! While this is not an exhaustive list, here are a few of the grocery stores open on Thanksgiving:

  • Fry’s Food & Drug (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Bashas’ (6 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Safeway (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Albertsons (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Whole Foods (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Food City (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • AJ’s Fine Foods (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
  • Sprouts (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Trader Joe’s. Target and Walmart are closed.

