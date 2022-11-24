Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Phoenix Suns host families for Thanksgiving dinner

Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish Wainwright, Josh Okogie, and Damion Lee lined up to dish out some food.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --Dozens of parents and kids were hosted by the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center Wednesday night for a Thanksgiving dinner. The team brought out some players to serve fans in line.

Players served the families of local nonprofit leaders and people in need. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish Wainwright, Josh Okogie, and Damion Lee lined up to dish out some food. They also took pictures and signed some memorabilia for the fans.

TRENDING: World’s favorite tradition: Wanda and Jamal celebrate Thanksgiving together for year 7

At the same time, Cam Payne was hosting an event just outside the arena for his mentorship program. There was food, games and more fun for people in his program. He spoke and gave encouraging words to the kids in the crowd. “It’s like a blessing to see kids smile and achieve what they want to be,” Payne said. “You can achieve whatever, do whatever you want to do or be what you want to be.”

Payne also took the kids down to the court at Footprint Center to shoot around. They also raffled up some prizes afterward. The Suns also surprised the nonprofits at the event. They donated about $200,000 in grant money to nonprofits around the Valley. The money will go to help people in need.

TRENDING: Chandler woman who said secret to happy life is tequila surprised with special party

The Suns will now begin their season of giving with more events and donations still to come. The team will announce those as they happen.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
Baby boy, young girl among 3 killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande; 4 others hurt
Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were found on East Old...
Bodies of missing Pima County father, son found just miles from where they went missing
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
Pima County inmate walks out of jail in case of mistaken identity
Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving
Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler walks on the field before an NFL football...
Cardinals fire assistant coach who reportedly groped woman in Mexico, sources say
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, right, runs with the ball as San Francisco 49ers...
Arizona Cardinals blown out 38-10 in loss to San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City
Tim Weah of the United States scores during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the...
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit