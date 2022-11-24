Advertise
‘Strong and spunky’: Ohio zoo welcomes birth of baby white rhinoceros

Baby rhino calf at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:16 AM MST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a baby white rhinoceros.

Kali, the newborn rhino’s mother, delivered the male calf during the early morning hours on Nov. 17.

The rhinoceros species is classified as near threatened by standards set by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“Each new rhino birth is a cause for celebration, especially as these species continue to face many challenges in their native ranges,” Dr. Joe Smith, a Columbus Zoo and Aquarium official, said.

Columbus Zoo: White rhinos could grow to be 5,000 pounds, 6 feet tall at shoulder

Zoo officials said the calf, who has not yet been named, “appears to be strong and spunky.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

