2 bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’ on MC-85 near Goodyear, MCSO says
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two adults were found dead inside a “suspicious vehicle” on the outskirts of Goodyear Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say that the bodies were found sometime Friday morning along MC-85 near Cotton Lane, While details are extremely limited, MCSO says the believe that it is an “isolated incident” and that there is no danger to the public. MC-85 is closed between Cotton Lane and Sarival as the investigation takes place.
