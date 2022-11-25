FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying cooler and breezy for Black Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunny skies and below normal temperatures return for Black Friday! Winds will be gusty at times, especially south of Tucson. Highs rebound into the lower 70s this weekend with abundant sunshine and lighter winds. Overnight lows will continue to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. An approaching storm system is trending drier for us next week, bringing just a brief dip in temperatures Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance for rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High near 70°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

