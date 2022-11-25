Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying cooler and breezy for Black Friday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunny skies and below normal temperatures return for Black Friday! Winds will be gusty at times, especially south of Tucson. Highs rebound into the lower 70s this weekend with abundant sunshine and lighter winds. Overnight lows will continue to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. An approaching storm system is trending drier for us next week, bringing just a brief dip in temperatures Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance for rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High near 70°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash at River and La Cholla on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash at River, La Cholla
Brittany Roberts and Steven Moose were taken into custody on Wednesday evening.
18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Brisk start to Black Friday!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2022