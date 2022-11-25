Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday, Nov. 25, for a missing Phoenix man.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Phoenix Police Department requested the Silver Alert for 78-year-old Brian Thomas Hanrahan.

Hanrahan is described as a white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red long-sleeve button-up shirt and dark jeans.

78-year-old Brian Hanrahan may be in a white 2013 Chrysler Town and Country like this one, bearing Arizona license plate AFH2386. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Hanrahan was last seen in the area of North 49th Place and East Camelback Road on Thursday, Nov. 24, in a white 2013 Chrysler Town and Country bearing Arizona license plate AFH2386.

He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become lost and easily confused.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or tim.sullivan@phoenix.gov. The after hours number is (602)262-6151.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.