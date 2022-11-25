Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

Stella Montes was shot and killed on Dec. 9, 2021.
Stella Montes was shot and killed on Dec. 9, 2021.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.

TRENDING: Kari Lake campaign files lawsuit against Maricopa County officials over election

The shooting happened on Dec. 9, 2021, in the area of Seventh Avenue and Beardsley Road, which is next to the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at an intersection with a “no turn on red” sign. A woman, later identified as 38-year-old Stella Montes, was behind him, honked her horn and then drove around him. Police said the man got angry, drove up and shot the Montes. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The shooter then took off. Police didn’t say how they tracked him down to Michigan.

TRENDING: Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
Baby boy, young girl among 3 killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande; 4 others hurt
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were found on East Old...
Bodies of missing Pima County father, son found just miles from where they went missing
Pima County inmate walks out of jail in case of mistaken identity

Latest News

Lake's campaign filed the lawsuit on Wednesday.
Kari Lake campaign files lawsuit against Maricopa County officials over election
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash at River and La Cholla on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash at River, La Cholla
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman grabs a rebound over Arizona forward Henri Veesaar during the...
No. 14 Arizona edges No. 10 Creighton for Wildcats’ third Maui Invitational title
The University of Arizona football team takes the field.
Wildcats hosting Sun Devils for 96th Territorial Cup