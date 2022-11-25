Advertise
Suspect in custody after police shootout in Mesa neighborhood

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Thanksgiving night.

Initial reports of a heavy police presence came in around 11 p.m. to the neighborhood near Horne and Southern Avenue. Det. Brandi George tells Arizona’s Family that two officers were involved in the shootout but details on what led up haven’t been released. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody without any injuries. One officer was rushed to the hospital as a precaution after suffering an injury. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

This marks the 58th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County so far this year, according to Arizona’s Family records.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

