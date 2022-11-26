Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi.(Live 5 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to WLBT, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the dangerous game led to the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah, who was originally reported missing and later found at an abandoned house Friday night.

The Jackson Police Department arrested two juveniles and one 21-year-old adult. According to JPD, the two juveniles are being charged with murder, and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

JPD says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the homicide/robbery detectives at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
Stella Montes was shot and killed on Dec. 9, 2021.
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Vehicle file.
2 bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’ on MC-85 near Goodyear, MCSO says
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death

Latest News

A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night...
Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution
Rescuers remove mud from a street after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed...
1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island