3 injured after two trucks crash into Phoenix patrol car, police say

Three people, including two police officers, are in the hospital after police say two trucks crashed into a patrol car Friday afternoon.
Three people, including two police officers, are in the hospital after police say two trucks crashed into a patrol car Friday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:47 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people, including two police officers, are in the hospital after police say two trucks crashed into a patrol car Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the area of Thomas Road and 51st Avenue for the report of a collision involving a patrol car. Witnesses told police the patrol car was hit by two vehicles that were speeding on the road.

TRENDING: Man accused of hitting Mesa police car during traffic stop, leading to officer-involved shooting

The adult driver of one of the trucks was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two police officers in the patrol car were also taken to the hospital with injuries. A second driver, who is a minor, stayed at the scene with officers.

Detectives are investigating what led to the crash. Police say 51st Avenue from Thomas Road south to Virginia Avenue will be closed during the investigation. There is no estimated time of reopening.

