Arizona International Auto Show back for the first time since 2019

Automakers are trying to compete with electric vehicle leader Tesla as more people switch over to a car that charges to run.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:35 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tradition dating back 50 years is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend. People can go and check out the newest builds from automakers all over the world at the Arizona International Auto Show.

Several companies are there with cars sitting on display and test drives just outside the convention center. Spokespeople for the event say each year, more and more electric vehicles are part of the show. Automakers are trying to compete with electric vehicle leader Tesla as more people switch over to a car that charges to run.

Nissan has a 2023 Ariya at the show. However, by looking at it, you might be unable to tell it’s electric. Nelson Wang is a Nissan representative. He says the company is working to improve its EV options.

TRENDING: Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals

“Everyone is coming in asking what kind of hybrids and EV’S saying I don’t want to pay for gas anymore. All the time consumers are like, I don’t want to do it anymore. Let me get something that’s 100 percent electric.”

Arizona is top ten in the country for new electric vehicle registrations, according to the United States Department of Energy.

In the past ten years, there weren’t many electric options. But now more people are making a change to have less pollution come from their cars. The rollercoaster prices at the pump are also pushing people to electric to save money.

The auto show also features gas cars and trucks. Adults get in for $11, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Hours are below:

  • Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

