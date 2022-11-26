FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny and seasonable weekend weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a chilly start to the day, sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are in store Saturday afternoon. Winds will be lighter this weekend, with highs a degree or two warmer Sunday.

Wind gusts kick back up for the start of the workweek with Tucson warming into the mid 70s Monday. A storm system to our north will knock highs down into the 60s briefly Tuesday, though we look to stay dry in southern Arizona. A warming trend takes us through the rest of the 7 day forecast.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

