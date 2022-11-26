Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny and seasonable weekend weather

KOLD News 7-8 a.m. Saturdays recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a chilly start to the day, sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are in store Saturday afternoon. Winds will be lighter this weekend, with highs a degree or two warmer Sunday.

Wind gusts kick back up for the start of the workweek with Tucson warming into the mid 70s Monday. A storm system to our north will knock highs down into the 60s briefly Tuesday, though we look to stay dry in southern Arizona. A warming trend takes us through the rest of the 7 day forecast.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High near 70°.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
Stella Montes was shot and killed on Dec. 9, 2021.
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Vehicle file.
2 bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’ on MC-85 near Goodyear, MCSO says
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death

Latest News

Snow in Tucson at La Encantada
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2022
Snow in Tucson at La Encantada
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying cooler and breezy for Black Friday, warmer this weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Brisk start to Black Friday!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2022