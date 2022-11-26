Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night...
Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix.(KWTX #1)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix.

Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.

TRENDING: Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals

Investigators are still searching for the suspect, and no further details about the incident are available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
Stella Montes was shot and killed on Dec. 9, 2021.
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Vehicle file.
2 bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’ on MC-85 near Goodyear, MCSO says
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death

Latest News

Rescuers remove mud from a street after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed...
1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island
More than 1 million American families are same-sex households. Around 710,000 of those are...
Over one million same-sex couple households in the U.S., according to Census data
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
NASA released pictures of the moon taken by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to...
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface