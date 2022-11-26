Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix.

Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect, and no further details about the incident are available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

