Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana.

The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing.

Bruno, around 12 years old, was last seen in the desert area near Sanders and Manville roads Sunday morning.

