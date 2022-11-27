Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny and seasonable Sunday afternoon

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After another chilly morning, sunny skies and seasonable temperatures return Sunday afternoon. Winds will kick up for the start of the workweek, with more clouds around Monday. A storm system to our north will knock temperatures back into the 60s Tuesday, but this cool down will be short-lived. Highs rebound into the 70s for the rest of the week with our next potential storm system arriving Friday night into Saturday.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather for rest of Thanksgiving weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying cooler and breezy for Black Friday, warmer this weekend