Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say

Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was denied bail.(Source: Bensalem Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENSALEM, Pa. (Gray News) - Police in Pennsylvania say a 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in relation to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl.

Bensalem Police received a call Friday about a possible homicide, according to a police news release. The caller told them her daughter had gotten an Instagram video chat from a 16-year-old acquaintance, later identified as Joshua Cooper.

During the chat, Cooper allegedly said he had just killed someone and showed a person’s legs and feet covered in blood. He then asked for help disposing of the body, the 911 caller said.

Officers went to Cooper’s home, where they found a juvenile female dead on the bathroom floor with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was reportedly 13 years old, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police say there were also “substantial steps” taken to clean up the crime scene.

Cooper allegedly fled the scene when officers arrived, but after a short search, he was taken into custody.

The 16-year-old faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was denied bail and sent to the Edison Juvenile Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7, the Inquirer reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder...
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus to host Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to host a New Year’s Eve Party
Stella Montes was shot and killed on Dec. 9, 2021.
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

Latest News

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
The company that operates the Starbucks store involved apologized, saying that the “label was...
'She labeled me': Starbucks customer speaks about reported 'monkey' drink label
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment