Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening.
Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening.

TRENDING: Search underway for Flagstaff couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico on Thanksgiving

Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no contact was made with the hit-and-run vehicle as the driver left the area after the accident. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder...
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus to host Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to host a New Year’s Eve Party

Latest News

Bruno, around 12 years old, was last seen in the desert area near Sanders and Manville roads...
Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL...
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami
Kenny Dillingham is ASU Sun Devils' new head coach of the football team.
ASU announces Kenny Dillingham as Sun Devils’ new head football coach, Aguano to be retained
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment