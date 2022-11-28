Advertise
Arizona Cardinals lose at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles for a touchdown against the Los...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After an embarrassing loss in Mexico City, the Cardinals fell again Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers, losing 25-24.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was back on the field in State Farm Stadium after being out the last two weeks due to a hamstring injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ 33-yard touchdown gave the Cardinals an early lead in the first quarter, putting the score at 0-7. This was the Cardinals’ second first-quarter touchdown of the season.

However, the Cardinals couldn’t stay on top as the Chargers scored two touchdowns in 4 minutes, jumping ahead of the Red Birds 14-10 in the second quarter.

The Cardinals came back strong in the second half when Murray scored a touchdown putting the Red Birds back on top, 14-17. A field goal from the Chargers tied the game, 17-17, at the end of the third quarter.

Cardinals’ James Conner scored a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter, putting the Cards in the lead, 24-17. The Red Birds were unable to hold the lead as the Chargers scored a touchdown and then went for the 2-point conversion to put them on top 25-24.

The Cardinals have a week off before playing the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 12 at 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

