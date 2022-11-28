Cochise County Board of Supervisors refuse to certify election, miss deadline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 Monday to table the certification of the election results.

They have now missed the deadline to do so and will likely face a lawsuit from the state.

The board will meet again on Friday and has demanded the state prove that vote tabulation machines were certified for accuracy.

“The Secretary will use all available legal remedies to compel compliance with Arizona law and protect voters’ right to have their votes counted,” said Secretary of State spokesperson Sophia Solis. “The Secretary of State’s Office provided supporting documentation that confirmed Cochise County’s election equipment was properly certified. The Board of Supervisors had all of the information they needed to certify this election and failed to uphold their responsibility for Cochise voters.”

The board is the same group that tried to order a full hand count of the ballots, but their efforts were blocked by courts several times.

Also on Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors hosted a special meeting to certify the election. As of 11 a.m., the meeting was still going on with public comment.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors also met early Monday but ended their meeting after Cochise County decided to delay certifications. That board will meet again at 2 p.m. Monday.

Navajo County voted unanimously to certify after the county attorney warned supervisors they could be sued if they didn’t.

In Yavapai County, residents cited problems in Maricopa County in urging the Board of Supervisors not to approve the election results. The meeting was ongoing Monday.

Pima and Santa Cruz counties have already certified their results.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.