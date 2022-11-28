Crews working fire near downtown Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are working to put out a fire near downtown Nogales on Monday, Nov. 28.

According to Nogales Police, the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of North Morley Avenue and East Court Street.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area and stay inside their homes.

Roads in the area were closed as of 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.