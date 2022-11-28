Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Crews working fire near downtown Nogales

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are working to put out a fire near downtown Nogales on Monday, Nov. 28.

According to Nogales Police, the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of North Morley Avenue and East Court Street.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area and stay inside their homes.

Roads in the area were closed as of 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder...
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Bruno, around 12 years old, was last seen in the desert area near Sanders and Manville roads...
Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Police: Family Monopoly game night turns violent, leads to shooting
Cochise County Board of Supervisors refuse to certify election, miss deadline
UPDATE: Escaped Pima County inmate caught Monday morning
Carol Jones was found dead in the desert Monday after she was reported missing the day prior.
Missing Casa Grande woman found dead