DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three members of the same family are dead after a rollover crash on I-10 near Casa Grande last week. Four other family members were injured in the crash on the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a family of seven was traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the West Valley around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 when the truck drove into the median. DPS says the driver, since identified as 74-year-old John Henry White, overcorrected causing the truck to roll over. White was ejected from the pickup along with two of his great-grandchildren: a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says four others were hospitalized with serious injuries, including three of White’s other great-grandchildren: a 13-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 9-month-old boy, who’s the twin to the 9-month-old boy who died. Their 33-year-old mother, White’s granddaughter, was also hospitalized.

Last week, DPS said fatigue possibly played a factor in the accident. The crash closed I-10 near McCartney Road for a few hours for the investigation.

