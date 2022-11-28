Advertise
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt

An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three members of the same family are dead after a rollover crash on I-10 near Casa Grande last week. Four other family members were injured in the crash on the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a family of seven was traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the West Valley around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 when the truck drove into the median. DPS says the driver, since identified as 74-year-old John Henry White, overcorrected causing the truck to roll over. White was ejected from the pickup along with two of his great-grandchildren: a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby boy, young girl among 3 killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande; 4 others hurt

DPS says four others were hospitalized with serious injuries, including three of White’s other great-grandchildren: a 13-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 9-month-old boy, who’s the twin to the 9-month-old boy who died. Their 33-year-old mother, White’s granddaughter, was also hospitalized.

Last week, DPS said fatigue possibly played a factor in the accident. The crash closed I-10 near McCartney Road for a few hours for the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

