FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average start to the week with gusty conditions

Allie Potter November 28 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system passing to our north will result in increased cloudiness and gusty winds today, then a short-lived cool down Tuesday. Dry and warmer conditions return for the second half of the work week with a weak storm system potentially impacting the region over the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

