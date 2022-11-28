FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average start to the week with gusty conditions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system passing to our north will result in increased cloudiness and gusty winds today, then a short-lived cool down Tuesday. Dry and warmer conditions return for the second half of the work week with a weak storm system potentially impacting the region over the weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
