Impaired driver was going 80 mph before deadly crash in Pinal County, deputies say

Chelsea Edwards, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and driving...
Chelsea Edwards, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and driving under the influence.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in the Ak-Chin Indian Community that killed a woman Sunday evening.

On Nov. 27, around 7:30 p.m., PCSO deputies responded to a three-car crash near Ralston Road and Fanner Drive. Deputies say 19-year-old Chelsea Edwards was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on Ralston Road when she slammed into the back of a Ford F-150. The impact from Edwards caused the Ford to veer into oncoming traffic and hit a Dodge Ram in the northbound lane. The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old woman, was thrown out of the vehicle and died at the scene.

First responders were also on the scene, rescuing a man trapped in his vehicle with a head injury. PCSO deputies say Ak-Chin fire personnel told them the woman in a Chrysler 300 truck was possibly impaired by alcohol.

Deputies say Edwards had bloodshot, watery eyes, and they could smell alcohol on her breath. Deputies say Edwards told them she was traveling approximately 80 mph when she hit the back of the Ford F-150. The speed limit was 45 mph.

According to court documents, Edwards admitted to drinking Corona beers and two tequila shots before getting behind the wheel. PSCO deputies say Edwards also told officials that she smokes marijuana for anxiety and told police she was smoking while driving before the crash.

The victim hasn’t been identified. Edwards was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with serious injury, and driving under the influence.

