LIVE: Maricopa County officials meet to vote on canvass of election as protesters gather outside

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is meeting Monday morning to certify the canvass of the 2022 general election, on the deadline for this part of the election process. The purpose of the canvass is to account for every ballot cast and to ensure that each valid vote is included in official results. It’s also a chance for election officials to resolve discrepancies.

The Board of Supervisors began the meeting in executive session at 8 a.m., which will be followed by a public meeting at some point after 9:30 a.m. Scheduled to speak in the public portion will be Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer along with election directors Scott Jarrett and Rey Valenzuela. There will also be time for questions and public comment as well.

Even before the executive session began, a group of protesters began forming outside the downtown Phoenix building where the meeting is taking place. During the meeting, Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates released a statement that included the following: “Some people have questioned whether the Board is ‘rushing’ or ‘moving up’ certification, but we’ve had this date circled on our calendars for a while now.” Gates stressed that Monday is the last day the board can certify the canvass by law. See his full statement at the end of this report.

Protesters gathered outside a meeting where Maricopa County officials are voting on the canvass of the 2022 election. (Arizona's Famiy)

Including Maricopa County, six Arizona counties must decide Monday whether to certify the 2022 election results amid pressure from some Republicans not to officially approve a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races.

Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions across the country. That’s not been the case in Arizona, which was a focal point for efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election amid claims of fraud.

Arizona was long a GOP stronghold, but Democrats won most of the highest-profile races over Republicans who aggressively promoted Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election. Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for governor, and Mark Finchem, the candidate for secretary of state, have refused to acknowledge their losses. They blame Republican election officials in Maricopa County for a problem with some ballot printers.

Two Republican-controlled Arizona counties have voted not to certify, deferring a final decision until Monday, the last day it’s allowed under state law.

Republican supervisors in Mohave County said last week that they will sign off Monday but wanted to register a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County. In Cochise County, GOP supervisors demanded that the secretary of state prove vote-counting machines were legally certified before they will approve the election results.

State Elections Director Kori Lorick has said the machines are properly certified for use in elections. She wrote in a letter last week that the state would sue to force Cochise County supervisors to certify, and if they continue to balk, would exclude the county’s numbers from the statewide canvass scheduled for Dec. 5. That move threatens to flip the victor in at least two close races — a U.S. House seat and state schools chief — from a Republican to a Democrat.

Lake has pointed to problems on Election Day in Maricopa County, where printers at some vote centers produced ballots with markings that were too light to be read by on-site tabulators. Lines backed up amid the confusion, and Lake says an unknown number of her supporters may have been dissuaded from voting as a result.

She filed a public records lawsuit last week, demanding the county produce documents shedding light on the issue before voting to certify the election on Monday. Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich has also demanded an explanation ahead of the vote.

County officials have repeatedly said that all the ballots were counted and that no one lost their ability to vote. Those with ballots that could not be read on-site were told to place them in a secure box to be tabulated later by more robust machines at county elections headquarters.

The county said that about 17,000 Election Day ballots were involved and had to be counted later instead of at the polling place. Only 16% of the 1.56 million votes cast in Maricopa County were made in person on Election Day. Those votes went overwhelmingly for Republicans.

The Republican National Committee and the GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general, Abraham Hamadeh, filed an election challenge in his race, which is slated for an automatic recount with Hamadeh trailing by 510 votes.

Kelli Ward, the state GOP chair, has urged supporters to push their county supervisors to delay a certification vote until after a scheduling hearing in the Hamadeh case, which is slated for Monday afternoon.

Below is the full statement From Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates:

“Today, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will meet to certify the Canvass of the 2022 November General Election. A.R.S. § 16-642 dictates that Boards of Supervisors are to certify the canvass of an election no later than 20 days after Election Day. Certification is not an optional act for the Board of Supervisors. It is our statutory duty to complete this part of the election process. Any registered voter in Arizona who would like to formally “contest” official results must do so within five days *after* the county and state canvasses as outlined in A.R.S. §§ 16-672-74. To challenge unofficial results would be like challenging a TV network’s prognostications after the polls close. The canvass is what makes results official. Once official, those results can be challenged in a court of law.

Some people have questioned whether the Board is “rushing” or “moving up” certification, but we’ve had this date circled on our calendars for a while now. You see, November 28th is exactly 20 days after the November 8th election. This is the very LAST day the Board can certify the Canvass by law. My colleagues and I felt it was important to gather all the data and information we could about the administration of the November General Election before holding a public meeting to discuss certifying the results. Far from rushing, we are being deliberate and methodical before certification.

Public testimony is important to me and my colleagues, and I look forward to running a Canvass meeting that incorporates comments from the public as well as a deep dive into facts and data from the county’s election professionals. This meeting will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday and will be livestreamed on our YouTube channel for those who cannot or do not want to attend in person.

Finally, our team has worked hard over the past week and through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to respond to questions from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. I’d invite you to read our response here and find the report and exhibits here (link to download). We have also responded to the subpoena from Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend and I’ve linked our response to that as well, here.

Thank you for your continued interest in Maricopa County elections.”

