Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Missing Casa Grande woman found dead

Carol Jones was found dead in the desert Monday after she was reported missing the day prior.
Carol Jones was found dead in the desert Monday after she was reported missing the day prior.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in the desert in Casa Grande on Monday, Nov. 28.

According to Casa Grande police, Carol Jones was last seen alive at the Caliche Living Center at 1600 North Peart around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday, her body was found in the desert north of the Caliche Living Center.

Authorities are working to find out why she had been in the desert and what caused her death.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder...
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Bruno, around 12 years old, was last seen in the desert area near Sanders and Manville roads...
Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Police: Family Monopoly game night turns violent, leads to shooting
Cochise County Board of Supervisors refuse to certify election, miss deadline
UPDATE: Escaped Pima County inmate caught Monday morning
Fire generic
Crews working fire near downtown Nogales