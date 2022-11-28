Missing Casa Grande woman found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in the desert in Casa Grande on Monday, Nov. 28.

According to Casa Grande police, Carol Jones was last seen alive at the Caliche Living Center at 1600 North Peart around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday, her body was found in the desert north of the Caliche Living Center.

Authorities are working to find out why she had been in the desert and what caused her death.

