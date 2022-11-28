Remains of Phoenix woman missing since May found in remote area on South Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say human remains that were recently found on South Mountain have been identified as 80-year-old Roberta “Bobbie” Braden, who has been missing since May.

On Nov. 21, Phoenix police responded to the report of possible human remains that were found in a remote area on South Mountain. Officers located the remains, and detectives from the Missing Persons Detail searched the area, where they found more human remains. The body was tested and later identified as Braden on Nov. 28.

Braden went missing on May 1 after leaving her son’s house near 32nd Street and Baseline Road to go for a walk. Investigators said she had a medical condition which caused her to get confused and easily lost. Police say there is no indication of foul play.

