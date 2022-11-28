Advertise
UPDATE: Escaped Pima County inmate caught Monday morning

Khalid Omar Rahman, 48, walked out of the jail thanks to a case of mistaken identity
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Shelby Slaughter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County inmate who walked out of jail on Nov. 22 thanks to a case of mistaken identity has been captured.

A source within the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 48-year-old Khalid Omar Rahman was caught by detectives on Monday.

Last week, Rahman simply walked out of the jail after a corrections officer got him confused with another inmate.

Corrections officers were calling the names of inmates to be released after their video court appearances, and Rahman stood up and walked out. Rahman had been arrested on three misdemeanor charges.

There is no word on the status of the inmate that was actually supposed to be released.

This was the second time an inmate has escaped from the facility in just over a month.

On Oct. 20, Oscar Alday slipped out of the facility as he was being booked.

Alday, who has a long, violent criminal history, went viral when a video showed him running away from the jail in just his boxers. You can watch the video below.

As of Nov. 23, Alday has not been found. and there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

An inmate was spotted running down the road in just his boxers after escaping from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, Oct.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

