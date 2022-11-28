UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 82-year-old man who went missing on Monday afternoon, Nov. 28 was found safe hours after Pima County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help finding him.

According to deputies, the man had last been seen seen in the 5600 block of West Iowa Street, just south of West Irvington Road and South Sunset Boulevard.

Deputies thanked the public for their help.

