UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found safe

(WLBT)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 82-year-old man who went missing on Monday afternoon, Nov. 28 was found safe hours after Pima County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help finding him.

According to deputies, the man had last been seen seen in the 5600 block of West Iowa Street, just south of West Irvington Road and South Sunset Boulevard.

Deputies thanked the public for their help.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

