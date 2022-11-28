Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston

A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC, VADM8992/Twitter, Rockstarkelley/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were under a boil order notice Monday after a power outage caused low pressure at a water purification plant, officials said.

The order means water must be boiled before it’s used for cooking, bathing or drinking. Multiple Houston area public and private schools, as well as some local colleges, were closed Monday as a result of the notice, while others made adjustments to provide affected campuses with bottled water and sanitizer. The warning was issued Sunday after a power outage at a water purification plant, the city’s public works department said.

Testing of the water quality was underway, according to Houston officials.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter that the city believes the water is safe but a boil order was required because water pressure dropped below the required minimum by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. He said water sampling would begin Monday morning, and the boil order could be lifted 24 hours after the city is notified the water is safe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder...
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Bruno, around 12 years old, was last seen in the desert area near Sanders and Manville roads...
Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
STILLS: Mauna Loa lava flows
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
Jill Biden speaks on White House holiday decor theme.
Jill Biden speaks on White House holiday décor theme
First lady Jill Biden pays tribute to the National Guard and families on Monday after meeting...
First lady salutes military families at White House holiday decorations unveiling
Cochise County Board of Supervisors refuse to certify election, miss deadline