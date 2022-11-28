Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say

Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WOIO/Gray News) – A missing woman from Cleveland, Ohio, was found dead in the backyard of a home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Police officials said 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head, WOIO reported.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office launched an investigation Saturday into the woman’s death. Officials have not said when or how Taylor got to Pittsburgh at this time.

According to WOIO, Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they hadn’t heard from her since Oct. 8.

Police officials had previously said she was living with her boyfriend in Cleveland.

Officials said the investigation will be in the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder...
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Bruno, around 12 years old, was last seen in the desert area near Sanders and Manville roads...
Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden pays tribute to the National Guard and families on Monday after meeting...
First lady salutes military families at White House holiday decorations unveiling
Cochise County Board of Supervisors refuse to certify election, miss deadline
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are meeting Monday to discuss and vote on the canvass...
LIVE: Maricopa County officials meet to vote on canvass of election while Cochise County refuses to certify
A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting
New data shows Cyber Monday may be losing its luster as a growing number of people shop earlier...
Cyber Monday may not be as important as it used to be, data shows