Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center.

Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six neighborhood meetings and six public meetings before coming to a consensus.

The community can now expect up to three hotels, two apartment complexes, an entertainment district and lots of restaurants in the soon to be Oro Valley Village Center.

The goal is being able to work, stay and play in Oro Valley for years to come.

“It’s a big deal, we’re really excited. Not just for the new things coming in but for the things that are here already that it’s going to help boost,” said Kristen Sharp the President and CEO of Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Jim Horvath, CEO of Town West Companies said it will boost business in Oro Valley and attract visitors from all around.

“It also creates jobs. Creates opportunity and creates revenue for the town,” said Horvath.

Sharp said the revenue keeps Oro Valley the best it can be.

“They like our nice roads, they like our nice parks. They like our wonderful amenities we have here in Oro Valley, and those things cost money,” said Sharp.

The traffic and construction on those roads though has some Oro Valley residents questioning the project all together.

Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce said those residents need to think about the community as a whole and says the revenue this project brings in will make a big difference.

“That’s more police officers, more schools, more teachers in our schools. It’s good things happening in our community and the only way we can do that is through smart growth,” said Sharp.

The zoning was completed Nov.10.

Right now they’re working on plans for the park and the open space for amenities. They hope to start construction at the end of 2023. Horvath said the hotels will most likely be built first.

