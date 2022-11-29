FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temperatures but a warm-up is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty winds and cooler temps will be present today followed by lighter winds and a noticeable warm up Wednesday through Friday. A wet, weather system will bring increasing chances for rain Saturday and Sunday along with cooler temperatures into early next week.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
