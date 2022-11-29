FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temperatures but a warm-up is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty winds and cooler temps will be present today followed by lighter winds and a noticeable warm up Wednesday through Friday. A wet, weather system will bring increasing chances for rain Saturday and Sunday along with cooler temperatures into early next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

