Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below average temperatures but a warm-up is on the way

Allie Potter November 29 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty winds and cooler temps will be present today followed by lighter winds and a noticeable warm up Wednesday through Friday. A wet, weather system will bring increasing chances for rain Saturday and Sunday along with cooler temperatures into early next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt
Tucson police blocked off part of Kolb Road after a pedestrian was hit in the area.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on Tucson’s east side
Carol Jones was found dead in the desert Monday after she was reported missing the day prior.
Missing Casa Grande woman found dead
A search is underway to find Yeon-Su Kim and her husband, Corey Allen who went missing while...
NAU confirms body found offshore in Mexico is missing professor from Flagstaff; her husband remains missing

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy start, wet finish to the week
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Start of workweek will be warm and breezy
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The start of the workweek will be warm and breezy