Man dies days after crash on First Avenue

(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 44-year-old man is dead after he succumbed to injuries he sustained after being hit by a car on Thursday, Nov. 24.

According to Tucson police, officers were called around 7 p.m. that evening to the 4400 block of North First Avenue, near East Wetmore Road, where they found 44-year-old Austin Dean Henderson suffering from serious injuries. He was then taken to Banner UMC.

Witnesses told detectives Henderson was crossing First Avenue, headed northwest and pushing a shopping cart, when he was hit by a silver 2006 Dodge Charger traveling north.

The driver of the Charger immediately stopped and cooperated with authorities, who determined he wasn’t impaired at the time of the crash.

Investigators say Henderson was not on a crosswalk, which was a major factor in the collision.

Authorities were notified on Nov. 29 that Henderson had died. Officers do not expect that any citations or arrests will be made.

